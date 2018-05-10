Katcef Brothers honored as one of the oldest members of the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce

On May 16th, when the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 100th anniversary, Annapolis-based Katcef Brothers will be recognized as one of its 8 oldest member companies who are still involved with the local business organization. Katcef Brothers is the local Anheuser-Busch InBev wholesale distributor providing beers from around the world to retailers and restaurants in Anne Arundel, Howard, and Montgomery Counties, as well as Washington, DC.

“For the last 100 years, the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce has helped local businesses like ours grow and thrive in the area,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers. “We’re proud to have been with them for so long, and to have been part of the Chamber’s evolution into an organization representing thousands of businesses today. We’re hoping the anniversary celebration is the launch of another century of great partnerships.”

The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1918 as the Annapolis Chamber of Commerce. At that time, the primary center of business activity in Anne Arundel County was Annpolis, with the rest of the county mostly comprised of sparsely populated farm land. After the second World War, commercial activity throughout the county began to grow, and by the year 2000, the Chamber of Commerce had more than 1,200 business members. Katcef Brothers has been a member of the Chamber for nearly 50 years, joining in 1972.

“100 years is certainly a milestone for us and an achievement worthy of celebration,” said Bob Burdon, CEO and President of the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce. “The Anne Arundel business community has grown over the course of the last century to become a real powerhouse in the state of Maryland, and all of our members play a major role in supporting our local economy and creating opportunities for those who make Anne Arundel their home.”

“As one of our oldest member companies, Katcef Brothers has been a strong partner and a real leader in the area, and we value the role they continue to play in helping to drive our initiatives forward,” said Karen Cline, the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce’s Director of Business Development.

The 100th Anniversary celebration event will be held May 16th at 6pm at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It will feature live music, food, and an open bar, as well as a ceremony honoring key business leaders in the Anne Arundel and Annapolis community.

