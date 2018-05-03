Katcef Brothers and the Bowen Foundation team up with Pins & Pints for autism

Continuing in their efforts to give back to the Maryland community they call home, Annapolis-based Katcef Brothers has signed on as the event sponsor of the Bowen Foundation’s First Annual Pins & Pints Fundraiser, taking place on Friday, May 11th, from 6-9pm at Annapolis Bowl. 100 percent of net proceeds from the event will directly benefit local families of children with autism.

“Part of our company’s mission is to support local initiatives right here where we live and work,” said Katcef Brothers President Neal Katcef. “The work the Bowen Foundation does is so important to families who need extra services to benefit their children, and we are happy to help them achieve those goals. We hope to work with them to support Pins & Pints for years to come.”

So far, the event has raised $9,000 of its $10,000 goal. Since 2007, the Bowen Foundation has raised more than $300,000 to help local families pay for everyday expenses, such as doctors’ appointments, behavioral therapies, safety equipment, learning devices, and other services.

“We’ve known about Katcef Brothers and the great work that they do within our community for a long time,” said Bryan J. Levy, President of the Bowen Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Having them sponsor this event goes a long way toward meeting our fundraising goals and helping the Bowen Foundation have a positive impact on even more families. We are grateful for their continued support and thank them for everything they have done for us.”

This sponsorship is another in a long line of sponsorships and partnerships from Katcef Brothers, an Annapolis-based beer wholesale distributor that has operated in Maryland since the repeal of prohibition. In addition to the Bowen Foundation, Katcef Brothers also supports many other philanthropic endeavors in its local Annapolis community and throughout Maryland, including longtime partnerships with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Annapolis Green, and the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Those who want to bowl, sponsor a team, or donate individually to the event can still register to do so. More information is available at https://www.classy.org/event/pins-and-pints/e171653.

Katcef Brothers was founded in 1933 – the same year as the repeal of Prohibition – by Samuel J. Katcef. Since then, the family-owned beer wholesale distribution company has been a major and consistent supporter of the communities in Anne Arundel, Howard, and Montgomery Counties, and in Washington, D.C., where Katcef Brothers owns and runs the wholesaler Capital Eagle. Since the advent of the “Better World” Program of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Katcef Brothers has done its part to promote corporate social responsibility, preserve the environment, and make a difference in the communities where the company’s retail customers, consumers and employees live and work.

The Bowen Foundation for Autism is a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of children with autism in Maryland by awarding grants to local families who are struggling to pay for needed services. Since 2007, the Bowen Foundation for Autism has raised more than $300,000 to help local families pay for every day expenses: doctors’ appointments, behavioral therapies, safety equipment, learning devices and other services. Insurance (for those who even have it) covers very little of many treatments and the Foundation’s goal is to help where they can to provide a little relief and a little hope.

The foundation runs a grant program in partnership with The Arc of the Central Chesapeake to reach families predominately in Anne Arundel County who need a little help. Some of these families have more than one child affected by this condition and the Foundation works to stretch its dollars to impact as many lives as possible.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB