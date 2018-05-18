Kartcef Brothers celebrating 20 years with the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival this weekend

This weekend, for the 20th year in a row, Annapolis will welcome some of the nation’s top blues musicians for the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival, held at Sandy Point State Park on Saturday and Sunday. Annapolis-based Katcef Brothers, a beer wholesale distributor for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Montgomery Counties, is a Gold Sponsor for the event, which has quickly gained notoriety as one of the premier Blues Festivals in the world.

Proceeds for the event are designated to go to three charities: We Care and Friends, a nonprofit volunteer organization that offers assistance to the homeless and those in need; CAMP FANTASTIC, a camp for children with cancer operated by Special Love, Inc.; and the Thembalitsha Foundation, which was created to restore and bring a new sense of hope to the destitute, forgotten, sick, and vulnerable people of the Western and Eastern Cape of South Africa.

“Blues is one of the first uniquely American forms of music, and we are proud to support the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival which brings some of the nation’s top blues musicians here to Annapolis,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers. “In addition to highlighting music that is part of the fabric of America itself, this event raises money for amazing charities that do a lot of good in the world, and we are happy to support them as well.”

On Saturday, the Blues Festival will feature Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot, Delbert McClinton, Mike Zito, Heather Gillis Band, Brandon Taz Niederauer, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, and Vanessa Collier. Sunday’s lineup will feature the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Keb’ Mo’ Band, Doyle Bramhall II, Shemekia Copeland, Mr. Sipp, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, and Deanna Bogart.

Gates on both days open at 10:30am, with music from 11:00am to 8:30 pm. For more information, or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.bayblues.org.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB