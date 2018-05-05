Icelandair increases service from BWI

Icelandair will increase seasonal service from Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) with an extended schedule, now operating four days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, through January 6, 2019

“This expanded service from Icelandair will add international options for our customers, including efficient connections to cities across Europe,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This is great news, and we will continue working to boost air service options for our passengers.”

As Icelandair continues to grow they continue to offer more flexibility and more options to Iceland and beyond along with gate-to-gate Wi-Fi, a new fare structure, and more legroom seats.

Earlier this year Icelandair added the first of 16 new 737 MAX aircraft to their growing fleet giving them the flexibility to operate more efficiently from 23 North American gateways, as they continue to grow.

