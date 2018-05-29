Hundreds turn out to honor those who sacrificed

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of Annapolis this morning to honor the war dead who have made the ultimate sacrifice by fighting for the United States. The Annapolis Memorial Day parade made its way down a drizzly West Street, Main Street and culminated at Susan Campbell Park where Mayor Gavin Buckley and led a solemn ceremony honoring our heroes and floating a wreath in their memory out into the historic Annapolis Harbor.

All images ©2018 Glenn A. Miller / Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB