Hogan signs emergency order for Ellicott City

Governor Larry Hogan today signed Executive Order 01.01.2018.14 declaring a State of Emergency in response to heavy rain and severe flooding in Ellicott City, Md. and areas across the state. The executive order will allow the state to efficiently coordinate support and provide additional assistance to local jurisdictions experiencing flooding conditions.

“Less than two years ago, the citizens of Howard County and Ellicott City went through a horrific ordeal, and sadly, they are facing a similar emergency today,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration is closely monitoring the situation and working in partnership with local officials, including Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, to respond to this extreme weather as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“The immediate focus is ensuring everyone is safe and secure. The state will continue to provide all available resources to assist Howard County with their response to this extremely dangerous and ongoing situation. I strongly urge all Marylanders to monitor the weather, heed all warnings, and avoid the affected areas.”

The governor announced the emergency declaration while receiving a briefing on the situation from state and local emergency management personnel in Ellicott City, where he was joined by Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, County Executive Kittleman, Maryland State Police Superintendent William Pallozzi, and MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland, as well as local elected officials. The governor had previously directed MEMA to raise the state’s Response Activation Level and send personnel to Howard County, and multiple state agencies are engaged in providing assistance to impacted areas.

Those affected by the storm who are in need of non-emergency assistance can call Howard County Police Department at 410-313-2200.

To read the executive order, click here.

