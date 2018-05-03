Hogan recognizes Gold Star Families with special plate

Governor Larry Hogan, together with Secretary of Veterans Affairs George Owings III, Administrator Chrissy Nizer of the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), and Gold Star families officially proclaimed May “Gold Star Family Recognition Month.”

In addition to presenting the proclamation to Rear Admiral Charles W. Rock, Commandant of Naval District Washington, Governor Hogan, in conjunction with MDOT MVA, unveiled a new “Gold Star Next of Kin” license plate. Since 2008, MDOT MVA has issued a Gold Star license plate to families in honor of service members who gave their lives in armed conflict dating back to World War I. The new Gold Star Next of Kin license plate is provided for families of service members who died while on active duty.

Individuals or families that are eligible for the plate may visit the MDOT MVA website at http://www.mva.maryland.gov/vehicles/licenseplates/gold-star.htm for more information.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB