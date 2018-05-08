Hogan and Schuh visit a Safe Station to celebrate first year

Governor Larry Hogan and Clay Stamp, executive director, Opioid Operational Command Center, recently joined Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and other state and local officials to recognize the one-year anniversary of the “Safe Stations” anti-opioid initiative that spans Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City.

“We are proud to partner with Anne Arundel County to support the Safe Stations program, which is helping hundreds of Marylanders suffering from addiction turn their lives around,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We’re combatting the heroin and opioid epidemic with an all-hands-on-deck approach – and Safe Stations play an important role in our fight.”

“Safe Stations are just one example of treatment upon request – a successful model that is part of the statewide effort to build out crisis services,” said Clay Stamp, executive director, Opioid Operational Command Center.

The State of Maryland has provided to Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City the following funding to expand the Safe Stations program:

$287,000 grant from the first $10 million of Governor Hogan’s $50 million commitment to address the crisis announced in March 2017

$500,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Health’s Maryland Community Health Resources Commission

$45,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration

“Our Safe Stations program is part of Anne Arundel County’s innovative response to the opioid epidemic,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “We are incredibly grateful to the Hogan Administration for their partnership in this initiative.”

Launched in April 2017, the Safe Stations program designated each Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City Fire Station, as well as county and city police stations, a safe environment for individuals looking for assistance to start their path to recovery from heroin and opioid addiction.

At any time, day or night, an Anne Arundel County resident with a heroin or opioid addiction can go to any county or city fire station and ask for help. In close partnership with the Anne Arundel County Police and the Crisis Response Team, individuals seeking help will be assisted in obtaining the necessary resources.

In the past year, Safe Stations have served 588 people – 81 percent have been successfully placed in treatment and around 58 percent have successfully completed treatment.

Before It’s Too Late is the state’s effort to bring awareness to the heroin and opioid epidemic-and to mobilize resources for effective prevention, treatment, and recovery. Marylanders grappling with a substance use disorder can find help at BeforeItsTooLateMD.org and 1-800-422-0009, the state crisis hotline.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB