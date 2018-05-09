Hogan administration brings new MDOT MVA/DNR combined service center to Annapolis

Residents of Annapolis and the surrounding area are now able to complete Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) transactions in one convenient location. As part of Governor Larry Hogan’s Customer Service Promise to make services more accessible to Marylanders, a new combined MDOT MVA/DNR service center has opened at 160 Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis.

“We are happy to bring these convenient services and vital products into one location. MDOT will continue to look for areas where we can partner with other state agencies to provide accessible services in one centralized place,” said MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

Over the past year, several combined MDOT MVA/DNR service centers have opened across the state in Bel Air, Essex, Frederick, Salisbury and now Annapolis. Since April 26, 2017, a total of 30,966 DNR transactions have been completed at these combined service centers.

“Partnering with the MDOT MVA to consolidate our service locations has been well received by our customers,” said Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton. “This new combined service center in Annapolis will serve as a convenient one-stop-shop for area residents to get what they need for their recreational activities or their work on our lands and waters.”

At the Annapolis service center, customers will have access to the following DNR services in addition to MDOT MVA services:

• Recreational hunting, fishing, and crabbing licenses;

• Commercial fishing licenses; and

• Off-road vehicle permits.

The Annapolis branch office also offers TSA Pre✓® and TWIC card services. The Annapolis MDOT MVA/DNR service center is open from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A TSA Pre✓® and TWIC card appointment can be scheduled here.

