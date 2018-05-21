Herndon 2018; Peter Rossi from Phoenix , AZ. 2:09.35

Peter Rossi, a 4th Class Midshipman ended his afternoon on a high note. Rossi was the 4th Class Midshipman who capped the Herndon Monument in 2:09.35, just beating out the 2:21 time from last year’s class.

Rossi is a member of the 30th Company. He was boosted by his roommate who also had some experience in placing caps on top of things. His roommate was responsible for placing the Midshipman’s cover (hat) on top of the Naval Academy Chapel dome last December.

Each year, the roughly 1,000 members of the academy’s plebe (freshman) class form a human pyramid around the 21-foot tall Herndon Monument to remove a plebe hat, or “dixie cup,” that upperclassmen have placed on the top of the obelisk monument which is covered in vegetable shortening. The midshipman who makes it to the top then replaces the “dixie cup” with a midshipman’s hat.

The climb this year had a glitch. Apparently they shorted the shortening. The Midshipmen responsible for greasing the obelisk resorted to butter, which proceeded to melt. Shortly before the climb, vegetable shortening (think Crisco) was brought in from Graul’s Market along with liquid vegetable oil and the combination of the Academy’s shortening, Graul’s shortening, the Academy’s butter and some vegetable oil was what greeted the former plebes as they rushed the monument.

There were many close calls and at one point the class erupted in cheers after tossing a cover to the top only to be told that it must be “placed” on the top. A Midshipman can slide it up and “boost” it (which is typically how it happens) but tossing it up like a ring-toss game is a no-no.

Peter took none of the glory for the capping of the monument, he kept saying it was a group effort and was quick to bring in his classmates, specifically his roommate who helped push him to the top. Tradition has it that the plebe who caps the monument will be the first to reach the rank of Admiral; however, as Superintendent VADM Ted Carter pointed out..it has never happened.

But for tonight, the class of 2021 will be celebrating the final task of their plebe year. Congratulations! Plebes No More!

