Health Department expands public availability of death cetificates

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health's Vital Records Office, which issues certified copies of Maryland birth certificates to the public and certified copies of death certificates to funeral directors, will now be able to issue certified copies of death certificates to surviving relatives, beneficiaries, executors and individuals who have a proven legal need.

Copies of death certificates for deaths which occurred in Maryland from 2015 to 2018 can be obtained by visiting the Vital Records Office in the Health Services Building, 3 Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There is an $18 fee for the first certificate and a $20 fee for each additional certificate.

For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website at www.aahealth.org/birthcertific ates or call the Vital Records Office at 410-222-4462.

