Green Drinks at BAROAK

Annapolis Green returns to Baroak Cookhouse & Taproom at the Loews Annapolis Hotel on Tuesday, May 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a night of learning how the local hospitality industry is stepping up to embrace “Clean and Green” initiatives. Admission to Green Drinks Annapolis is free, with a $10 suggested donation to Annapolis Green.

“This month’s Green Drinks will be held during the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week,” explains Annapolis Green co-founder Lynne Forsman. “The theme for the week is ‘Then and Now.’ Locally, we are adding ‘Clean and Green’ to the theme. We want everyone to know that our local hospitality industry is cleaner and greener than ever.”

Forsman points out that employees of the Baroak Cookhouse & Taproom and the Loews Annapolis Hotel have formed a “Green Team” who are working hard to ensure that operations are as environmentally friendly as possible.

Another advocate for “Clean and Green” hospitality businesses is the area’s official destination marketing organization, Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (VAAAC). VAAAC President and CEO Connie Del Signore said that savvy, environmentally conscious travelers patronize destinations that share their same concern for Mother Earth and plan their trips accordingly.

As part of the celebration of Green in hospitality, Annapolis Green will recognize local tourism partners, and in particular, restaurants that are operating in a sustainable manner, including those that have adopted the “Don’t Suck. #SipResponsibly” campaign and have eliminated plastic straws, a major source of waterways and ocean pollution.

Baroak is a casual neighborhood cookhouse handcrafting locally sourced burgers and frites and Maryland-inspired fare. Baroak has an inspired selection of local craft beer, too. Baroak gives guests the choice of social tables inside or outdoor dining alongside a warm and welcoming fire pit by the West Street Terrace.

Now in its 12th year, the intent of Green Drinks Annapolis is to gather the eco-minded from all walks of life to communicate in person, exchange information, meet new people, learn something new and have a good time. It’s the “Fun side of eco awareness… making serious connections.” Everyone is welcome.

Green Drinks is an initiative of Annapolis Green, a non-profit whose mission is to connect, inform, and inspire Annapolis residents, organizations, and businesses to care for the environment, live more responsibly and create a more beautiful and thriving community. More information: http://annapolisgreen.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB