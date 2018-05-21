Governor’s Office releases “Healthy Teen Dating Guide”

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention today announced the launch of a new Healthy Teen Dating: A Guide for Educators and Youth Service Providers. The first of its kind for Maryland, this guide provides information on teen dating violence prevention programs to address the needs of youth who are at risk for dating violence. Each year, nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner. In 2014, more than 10 percent of Maryland high school students reported experiencing physical and/or sexual dating violence.

This guide contains important data and literature, educational resources, a list of teen dating violence programs in the state, and suggested curriculum on the topic of teen dating violence which aligns with Maryland State Education Standards.

“Our hope is that this new guide will be a valuable resource to provide support to those working with Maryland youth,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “In doing so, we can better equip those who can help prevent teen dating violence and foster healthy relationships within our schools and communities.”

According to the Governor’s Family Violence Council, one in three females and one in seven males report experiencing teen dating violence, and the prevalence of teen dating violence is even higher among LGBTQ, black, and Latino youth.

“We must educate our teens and our community about the prevalence of dating violence among teens, the warning signs, and how to offer real help,” said Debbie Feinstein, Co-Chair, Governor’s Family Violence Council, Healthy Teen Dating Workgroup. “This guide offers tangible lesson plans, activities, and public awareness campaigns that educators and youth service providers can use to make a real difference in our state.”

In 2016, the Governor’s Family Violence Council voted to create a workgroup to study ways to bring healthy teen dating education to all Maryland counties.

“Connecting Marylanders with resources that keep them safe and improve their lives is a significant component of what this office does,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director for the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention. “This guide is an extremely valuable tool for advancing that effort, as it provides useful information for educators and youth service providers to reduce teen dating violence.”

