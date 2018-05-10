Go forth and volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Sunday, May 20, 2018, 12:30 – 5:00 p.m., Eighth Annual Party for Life: The Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is proud to announce the 8th Annual Party for Life on Sunday, May 20, 2018 to be held at Kurtz’s Beach in Pasadena, MD. This is your invitation to buy a ticket, donate, become a sponsor, and join the fight to stop suicide by making mental health a priority. This is a family event for all ages. Children under 6 years are free. Please join us for a celebration of life! For more information, visit website ­– www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Email [email protected].

AFSP is also looking for volunteers to help plan annual community walk in Annapolis on Sept. 22, 2018, and to help with resources, merchandise, setup, clean-up, and route support day of Walk. See web site at https://afsp.org/Annapolis for more information and to volunteer.

Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Conference & Visitor’s Bureau

The mission of the Bureau is to plan, produce and promote programs designed to increase the volume of leisure and business visitors to the area while preserving the community and managing the travel and tourism industry. Volunteers, age 21 and up, are needed at the 26 West St. Visitor Center and City Dock Information Booth to provide visitors with knowledgeable, appropriate, and current information to assist them in having the best possible experience. Our friendly volunteers provide visitors with materials, insights, and the lay of the land they need to make the best use of their time with us. Completion of a training program and a 3-month provisional period is required of new volunteers; participation in ongoing training and continuing education is required for all volunteers along with a commitment to serve a four-hour shift at least three times per month. Shifts typically begin at 9:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. We especially need weekend volunteers. For more information: call 410-280-0445 x308 or visit web site at http://vaaac.org/about/ and scroll down to fill out the online application form.

Anne Arundel Weed Resistance

Thursday, May 22, 2018, 5 – 7p.m., Invasive Plant Removal Workshop: Come and help improve the environmental quality of Anne Arundel County by removing invasive species of plants! Kinder Farm Park at 1001 Kinder Farm Park Road, Millersville MD, 21108, is currently plagued by many invasive plant and tree species such as Wisteria, Oriental Bittersweet, Multiflora Rose, Bradford Pear, Bamboo, and many others. If you would like to attend this workshop event and help improve the environmental quality of Kinder Farm Park, please dress for the weather and bring bottled water to avoid dehydration. Wear a long sleeve shirt, long pants, closed toe shoes, and a hat. Tools such as loppers, pruners, handsaws, and work gloves will be provided. First aid kits will also be available for emergencies. You can bring and use your own tools if you have them. Sign up at www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Contact [email protected] .

First Sunday Arts Festival, 2018

The streets and parks on West and Calvert Streets in the downtown historic area will be filled with over 130 unique artists and crafters, live bands, dance, street performers, and international outdoor cafes for the 15th Annual First Sunday Arts Festival. The dates for 2018 are the first Sunday in the months May through November: May 6, June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, and October 7, and November 4, 2018 each from 11:00 am–5:00 pm. Admission is free to all First Sunday Arts events. Volunteers are needed to help on each Sunday between the hours of 7:00 am–10:00 pm and 5:00pm-7:00pm with set-up and take down of traffic cones, electric, signage and to assist the coordinator. Contact Erik Evans at: [email protected] for more information and to volunteer. See web site at: www.firstsundayarts.com/

Naptown barBAYq Contest and Music Festival, May 5, 2018

Saturday, May 5, 2018, 11:00 a.m. – 7 p.m., Naptown barBAYq Contest and Music Festival: A number of volunteer opportunities are open for the 8th Annual Naptown barBAYq Contest and Music Festival to be held at the AA County Fairgrounds on Saturday May 5, 2018, 11:00AM to 7:00PM. A portion of the proceeds from the Festival go to the Parole Rotary Club Foundation, Inc, a 501(c)(3) corporation providing grants to local non-profit organizations. Volunteers are needed to help with parking, admissions, People’s Choice Contest, and other functions. Volunteer shifts are for approximately 4 hours and volunteers receive free admission to the festival. You may sign up by going to the websitewww.barbayq.com and follow the link for volunteer signup. Questions? Contact Henry Riser at [email protected].

North County High School – ESOL Audience Volunteers

Volunteers are needed at North County High School (10 E. 1st Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061) to serve as an audience for ESOL students onFri., June 8, 2018: 8:20– 9:00 a.m. and/or 9:15 – 10:45 a.m. ESOL students have been learning about roller coasters and physics. We need audience member volunteers to listen to student presentations. If interested, please contact Morgan Heymann at [email protected] or express interest at: http://www.aacvc.org/calendar.

Race Across America

June 21-25, 2018, Volunteers are needed at the Race Across America Finish Line. Race Across America (RAAM) is a storied endurance bicycle race starting in Oceanside, CA and ending in Annapolis, MD (3000 miles); it is known as the toughest on the planet and is something not to be missed. Bike Annapolis & AA County, and the AA County Volunteer Center are working with RAAM to be sure that volunteers are always at the finish line to help teams come in. Volunteers are needed to take a 6-hour shift during the time of the race finish from June 21-25, 2018. Share in the accomplishment and excitement! Volunteers who take a shift will receive a free t-shirt. Volunteers dedicating 12 hours or more of their time will receive a complimentary ticket to the finishing banquet on Mon. evening. For more information and to volunteer visitwww.aacvc.org/calendar, click on one of the days, and then sign up for one or more of the remaining slots at the Sign up Genius link. Questions? Contact Jeff at [email protected].

Severn River Lions Foundation

The Foundation provides vision and hearing screenings for almost all ages in ongoing programs. Our members, who are all volunteers, provide these screenings and also help other organizations such as Partners in Care, Meals on Wheels and Rebuilding Together (e.g. manpower for building handicap ramps) and individuals with our Medical Equipment Loan Closet. For more information about membership and volunteer opportunities email [email protected] or leave a message on our 24 hour phone line: 410-439-5770. See web site: www.severnriverlions.org.

Touchstones Discussion Project

The Touchstones® Vision: Touchstones believes in a world where people of all backgrounds, beliefs, and ideologies engage in mindful and collaborative discussion to address complex local and global issues. The Touchstones® Mission: Touchstones builds critical thinking, communication, and leadership skills through respectful and engaging discussion-based programs. Volunteers are being sought to serve as a Volunteer Coordinator, to lead community discussions, and to perform light office duties, including helping with newsletter mailings. For more information and to volunteer, contact Jennifer Macris at [email protected] or 410-604-3309. See web site at–www.touchstones.org .

