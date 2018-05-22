Gambrills roommates arrested, charged with various drug offenses

In the month of May detectives from the Western District Tactical Narcotics Unit began receiving neighborhood complaints of possible drug activity occurring at 993 Jason Court in Gambrills. During their investigation, detectives developed probable cause and obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence. On May 21, 2018 at approximately 10:00 p.m., detectives served the search warrant.

As a result detectives seized the following:

99.63 grams of marijuana (est. street value $1992.00)

4.63 grams of MDMA (est. street value $463.00)

4 tabs of LSD (est. street value $68.00)

2.46 grams of THC wax (est. street value $50.00)

2 Amphetamine pills (est. street value $60.00)

2 digital scales

517 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition

129 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition

4 various rifle rounds

Suspects/arrested:

Deonta Terry Wallace | 26 | 900 Block of Jason Ct., Gambrills, MD

Jacob Michael Klingensmith | 18 | 900 Block of Jason Ct., Gambrills, MD

Kavon Delante Brown | 23 | 900 Block of Jason Ct., Gambrills, MD

