Former Democratic Speaker of the House endorses Ron George for State Senate

Former Democratic Speaker of he Maryland House of Delegates, R. Clayton Mitchell, Jr., endorsed Ron George for State Senate in District 30.

“As a Democrat and former Speaker of the House, I am endorsing Ron George for State Senate. As a State Delegate, Ron George demonstrated leadership by successfully breaking through the partisan divide and

building coalitions to pass legislation on important issues. This effective type of leadership has not been seen since the days when the Legislature actually functioned to serve the People of Maryland and not special interest groups. He is a member of the local business community and active participant in local affairs who understands the impact legislation has on local communities. This is why Maryland needs Ron George in our State Senate.” – The Honorable R. Clayton Mitchell Jr.

Ron George responded, “I am deeply touched by this endorsement. After retiring as Speaker, Clarence Mitchell could often be seen visiting the State House and offering assistance on important issues. It was

during this time that he complimented me for building coalitions. It saddened him to see the heavy-handedness that has become the norm. He is truly an honorable man whom as Speaker, encouraged delegates to vote according to the dictates of their conscience. This is an endorsement I deeply cherish.”

