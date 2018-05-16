FOP endorses Wes Adams for State’s Attorney

State’s Attorney Wes Adams has announced that the Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 voted to endorse him for State’s Attorney.

Statement from Cpl. O’Brien Atkinson, President FOP Lodge 70, “On behalf of our nearly 1,500 active and retired police officer members, Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #70 is proud to, once again, endorse Wes Adams for the Office of State’s Attorney.

At a time when our communities are battling drugs, gangs, and crime, Wes Adams has helped to create the most professional, effective, and productive relationship with our County’s law enforcement officers that has ever existed. Each day, our community benefits from the intelligent, assertive, and energetic team of prosecutors that Wes Adams has brought together. They work diligently with our police officers to resolve the most challenging cases, bring wrong-doers to justice, and help the victims of crime and drug addiction in our county.

State’s Attorney Wes Adams has worked to improve prosecution and community outreach, all while making sure that our police officers spend more time patrolling neighborhoods, rather than needlessly responding to court for cases that can easily be resolved without their testimony.

There is no candidate more qualified or dedicated to making our communities safe, by fostering constructive relationships and utilizing dynamic, cutting-edge techniques in the investigation and prosecution of those who would endanger our citizens. We owe a debt of gratitude to the citizens of Anne Arundel County for electing Wes Adams four years ago and providing us with the honor of working side by side with him and his team in our collective fight against criminal activity and drug addiction.

Our police officers have let us know that sitting on the sidelines in this election would be a disservice to the citizens we have sworn to protect. We are proud to have broken from tradition once again with this sincere and important endorsement of Wes Adams for Anne Arundel County States Attorney.”

“I am honored to once again receive the endorsement from the Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order of Police,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Four years ago I made a promise to forge a strong partnership with our police department so that together we could fight crime and keep our families safe – a promise that this endorsement demonstrates I kept. I would like to thank the members of FOP 70 for their confidence in me and their continued support as we work to keep our county safe.”

