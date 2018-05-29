Dinner Under the Stars announces entertainment

Starting tomorrow, May 30th restaurants on West Street under the back drop of St. Anne’s Church will be bringing back Annapolis’ favorite evening of al fresco Dinner Under the Stars in historic downtown Annapolis. They will be closing the first block of West Street on Wednesday evenings and filling it with cafe tables reminiscent of the open air cafes in Paris and the piazzas of Rome and Venice. Live music will softly fill the air, diners will enjoy the opportunity to dance in the street and special art exhibits will appear. As the sun sets, an overhead light canopy adds to the ambience.

It’s a night of relaxation, dining, craft beers and fine wines. It’s a place for families and friends to come together and for romantic evenings under the stars. Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 10pm starting May 30th and through mid-September this is the best place to be on Wednesdays evenings.

The bands have been scheduled for the season and they invite you to take a break from your meal and dance in the street. This years band line up is:

May 30th Swingin’ Swamis

June 6 Sac Au Lait

June 13 Rose Moraes

June 20 Tongue in Cheek

June 27 Crabtown Big Band

July 4th (No Dinner Under the Stars)

July 11 Befuddlers

July 18 Hot Club of Baltimore

Aug 1 Palm Court Orchestra

Aug 8 Swingin Swamis

Aug 15 Ultrafaux

Aug22 Hot Club of Baltimore

Aug 29 Bayside Big Band

Sept 5 Sac Au Lait

Sept 12 Tongue in Cheek

Sept 19 Baltimore Swing Drop

The second night of the season (June 6th) is also during Annapolis Arts Week and will feature plien air painters from the Paint Annapolis event painting throughout Dinner Under the Stars and downtown Annapolis. They will be painting late into the evening. Painters are always welcome and frequently seen painting the café scene at this event.

This event creates a social media frenzy annually as people from around the region invite friends and dates for Dinner Under the Stars causing the Wednesday evening events to be filled with people enjoying celebration meals. ” This event is about bringing the community together and the locals love it,” says Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District. “Reservations are highly recommended as these evenings have become Annapolis’ most popular dining destination, but are not required.”

Participating restaurants will give you a wide choice of international and hometown flavors. Make your reservations for Dinner Under the Stars and enjoy the culinary delights at the following restaurants; Luna Blu Italian Bistro, Tsunami, El Toro Bravo Mexican Restaurant, 49 West Coffeehouse and Gallery, Stan and Joe’s Saloon, and Rams Head Tavern.

There is also a lot to do on West Street before or after your dinner. You can make the night more than just dinner by signing up for an art class and learn to paint at Wine and Design, check out new art exhibits at Annapolis Collection Gallery, Artfarm, Whitehall Gallery, 49 West Coffeehouse and Gallery , catch a show at Rams Head on stage or the back room of 49 West Coffeehouse and experience West Streets popular attraction Mission Escape Rooms. You can even add to the romance of the evening by booking a couples massage at Sadona Spa or book a room at one of the nearby fine hotels (Loews, Hilton Gardenand Westin) or the Reynolds Tavern Bed and Breakfast.

Get more information on the event at www.dinnerunderthestars.org or

following the event on Facebook.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB