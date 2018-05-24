Denim & Diamonds bash raises more than $1 million for AAMC

Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for their generous support and participation of the Denim & Diamonds Bash, Saturday April 28, 2018.

They would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Committee Co-Chairs Randy & Claudia Boldyga, Betty Buck and Tom & Carrie Simmons, Auction Co-Chairs Tina Kelly & Erin McNaboe, Marketing Chair Cathy Shaw and Committee Members Cathy Adelman, Marianne Bailey, Cathy Belcher, Kate Callahan, Juliet Casey, Pam Cole-Finlay, Sharyn Collinson, Marie Dall’Acqua, Amanda Jernigan Ebley, and Theresa Gergar, Lauren Gray, Mark Gray, Catherine Heine, Nancy Hartzell, Mary Francis Isakov, Susan Keenan, BetteAnn Kennedy, Steve Kingston, Chrissy Mahon, John Malamphy, Kristin DeCesaris Messineo, Kathleen McCoun, Kelly Osborne, Melissa Outland, Wendy Oliver, Mary Piccirilli, Elizabeth Rosborg, Priscilla Rosso, Maria Starrett, Melissa Tarawali, Pat Tate, Deborah R. Terhune, Veronica Tovey, Liz Ulvila & Janon Veach.

More than 1,300 people attended the Bash, raising more than $1.1 million to support AAMC’s efforts to increase mental health and addiction care services. These much needed funds will help to improve the lives of thousands of patients and families in our community.

