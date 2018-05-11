Date Night at Maryland Hall????

Experts say that the key to a happy, long-lasting relationship can be summed up in two words: date nights. Going out to dinner gets old. Cocktails pack on the pounds. Movies aren’t very social. Whether you’re single or married, psychologists say the best way to bond is through shared experiences and spending time together.

Starting this weekend, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (MHCA) is bringing the best date night experiences to Anne Arundel County. Here’s a snapshot of date ideas oozing with creativity:

Chicago’s Second City – where Steve Carell and other comedic greats launched – is coming to Annapolis with “Look Both Ways Before Talking,” their newest sketch comedy and improvisation show. Friday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. Limited seating is still available for purchase.

Fan of “Dancing with the Stars”? Do Ballroom 101 and get a run-down on all the various styles of dances. Tuesday, June 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. $35 for members, $60 for non-members.

Get Zen by adding a new stress-reliever to your arsenal with Tai Chi Chuan. Hour long classes start Tuesdays, June 5 – 24 at 6 p.m. for Tai Chi Beginners; 7 p.m. for Tai Chi Intermediate. $80 for members, $105 for non-members.

Unwind to free music three Fridays this summer. Kick-off the series with patriotic music from Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, June 29. Enjoy the classics with The Eastport Oyster Boys, July 20. Then a choral concert representing a range of contemporary music with Encore on August 10. The free concerts are sponsored by RPH Architecture.

Having a memorable experience together is a wonderful way to stay focused. “Date

night is not going out with friends, family, kids or acquaintances. Date night is an opportunity to connect and get to know each other’s hearts during enjoyable activity away from it all where bonding can occur,” explained Carol Corcoran, Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist in Severna Park.

According to the National Marriage Project conducted by the University of Virginia, husbands who reported spending quality time together at least once a week were 2.5 times more likely to stay together. The study shows that time together leads to higher quality relationships by fostering better communication, physical connection and commitment.

“We have couples who keep coming back. Some explore new hobbies together and

others dive deeper into a passion already connecting them,” said Emily Garvin, Vice President of Programs, Maryland Hall.

So what will you do this week? This month? This summer to connect with your partner? To view the full program of Maryland Hall summer offerings and to register click here.

