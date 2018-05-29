Daily News Brief | May 29, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Ellicott City floods again–a man is missing and how you can help. The USNA Graduation saw President Trump address the Midshipmen. A Crofton crash and a boating death on the Severn River. Homeland Security says they issued more visas and we are not seeing them here. All that plus your local weather forecast from DMV Weather!

