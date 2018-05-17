Daily News Brief | May 17, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today’s episode is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management

Today… Anne Arundel County schools chief gets a new contract for four years. New teachers may be getting a gift card to help offset classroom costs. BGE bills may be headed down. WOW Air to fly from BWI to India. Flooding possible until Friday. Thursday means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and George from DMV Weather with your local (and wet) weather forecast!

NOTE: We are back in business with the computers. A huge thank you to MacMedics for the lightning fast service! -JF

The Daily News Brief is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management.

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast