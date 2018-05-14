CrossFit Kent Island named Maryland state champ for 2nd year by Barbells for Boobs

CrossFit Kent Island has been named the 2017 Maryland State Fundraising Champions by Barbells for Boobs, having raised $8,300 for the nonprofit dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer, with an emphasis on women under the age of 40 and men. This is the second year in a row CFKI has been named State Fundraising Champions for this cause. Additionally, CFKI Coach Jason Shand has been named Barbells for Boob’s Maryland State Fundraising Individual Champ, having personally raised $2,597.91 in 2017.

“It’s been eye-opening to learn about the startling number of people, many of whom are young and in our members’ families or networks, who are impacted each year by breast cancer,” said Ryan Wolf, owner of CFKI. “We have made it our mission to educate our members and our community about the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Through partnerships and events like Barbells for Boobs, we’re helping to raise awareness for early detection and support for those battling this disease.”

Jason Shand, named Maryland Individual Fundraising Champ, went above and beyond for the 2017 fundraising event, which took place on November 4th at CFKI and drew 38 participants including members of Fairwinds CrossFit located in Annapolis, MD. In addition to committing to shaving his head when he reached his fundraising goal, Jason convinced the CFKI coaching staff to complete 100 burpees in the cold waters of the Chesapeake Bay once both he and the gym reached a target donation level.

“I am committed to this cause because I’ve known too many people who have been affected by this disease. Some are still with us and some are not,” said Jason. “The funds we raise for Barbells for Boobs goes directly to helping those who actually need it. That’s so important to me as a coach and member of this CFKI community—if we not doing what we can to directly improve the lives of those we care about, we are wasting our time.”

Each year, CFKI hosts the Barbells for Boobs competition at the gym, located at 1625 Sonny Schulz Blvd Suite D in Stevensville, MD. CFKI plans to host its 3rd annual event this November 2018. For more details, visit http://www.crossfitkentisland. com/ and follow CFKI’s Facebook page.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB