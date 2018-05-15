Crosby promotes two to Associate Vice President

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the promotion of Madeline Beck and Tim Staines to Associate Vice President positions at the agency.

Since joining Crosby in 2009, Beck has led a variety of award-winning public service advertising and digital marketing campaigns. As Associate Vice President, she leads several large government accounts, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ national campaign to encourage organ donor registration and the Social Security Administration’s effort to increase the public’s use of online services. Beck’s career began at Young & Rubicam in New York, working on pharmaceutical accounts for Pfizer, Genentech and Allergan, and as a Project Manager at Rubin Postaer and Associates in Los Angeles. She also supported the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s “Heart Truth” campaign for Guidant, a medical devices manufacturer.

As Associate Vice President, Director of Digital Program Management, Staines leads a team of digital program managers, analysts and developers to implement integrated digital marketing programs, including paid search, email, mobile and online acquisition campaigns. He also consults on technology and marketing automation solutions to modernize and optimize digital communications with Crosby’s healthcare, nonprofit and federal government clients. Prior to coming to Crosby in 2012, Staines was a Senior eMarketing Specialist at Maxim Healthcare Services and a Search Marketing Manager at Ephricon Web Marketing.

“Madeline and Tim exemplify long-standing employees who have continued to help us grow and raise our capabilities to new levels,” said Raymond Crosby, Crosby president and CEO. “We’re proud to recognize their contributions with these well-deserved promotions.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest independent PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

