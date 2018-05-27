Crosby promotes Lindsey Goebel to VP and Director of Content Marketing

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the promotion of Lindsey Goebel to Vice President, Director of Content Marketing.

Goebel will lead Crosby teams in the planning, concepting and execution of user-focused, content-driven programs to help clients build, engage and activate communities. She brings 15 years of communications and journalism experience to the development of integrated, multi-channel experiences that leverage social media, search, influencer marketing and analytics. Supported by a team of content strategists, data analysts, social media specialists and writers, she helps clients create, deploy and evaluate content publishing programs. Goebel works with clients across Crosby’s Healthcare, Nonprofits & Causes, and Government practice groups, including Kaiser Permanente, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program, ENERGY STAR, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Prior to joining Crosby, Goebel was Vice President, Digital Strategy at Weber Shandwick. There, she served as digital strategy lead for several government and healthcare-focused accounts, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Before that, Goebel was the Lead Political Video Producer for ABCNews.com in Washington, D.C., leading up to and during the 2008 election. She started her career as a Production Associate for ABC News’ “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

“Lindsey’s leadership has been critical in building out our social media and content marketing capabilities, and we look forward to her expanding role as Crosby continues to broaden our offering in these areas,” said Raymond Crosby, Crosby president and CEO.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes.The firm currently ranks #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest independent PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

