County police investigating 3 similar robbieries

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a string of three robberies with a similar suspect.

Severna Park

On April 28, 2018 at approximately 11:55 a.m., officers responded for a robbery at the Subway restaurant located at 573 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park. Store employees advised the suspect entered the store and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspect fled the business. Several officers responded to canvass the area but were unable to locate the suspect. No weapon was used nor implied. There were no injuries.

Suspect: White male approximately 5’10”, 150 lbs, wearing light colored clothing

Severna Park

On April 27, 2018 at approximately 11:22 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the 7-11 located at 600 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park. A store employee advised the suspect entered the sore, implied he had a gun, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the store. Several officers responded to canvass the area but were unable to locate the suspect. There were no injuries.

Suspect: White male, wearing dark sweatshirt and blue jeans

Pasadena

On April 29, 2018 at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Subway restaurant located at 8111 Ft. Smallwood Road in Pasadena. A store employee advised the suspect entered the sore, implied he had a gun, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the store. Several officers responded to canvass the area but were unable to locate the suspect. There were no injuries.

Suspect: White male, plaid shirt and blue jeans

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB