Colonial Players to present Fierstein’s Casa Valentina

The Colonial Players presents the regional premiere and non-professional national premiere of the critically acclaimed play Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein.

Set in the Catskills in 1962 – land of dirty dancing and Borscht Belt comedy—in an inconspicuous bungalow colony, heterosexual men delight in dressing and acting as women. These white-collar professionals escape their family lives to spend discrete weekends away inhabiting their female alter-egos.

When the opportunity to share their secret lives with the world arises, the members of this sorority have to decide whether societal freedom outweighs the risk of potential ruin.

Based on real events and infused with Fierstein’s trademark wit, this moving, insightful, funny, and delightfully entertaining work offers a glimpse into the lives of a group of “self-made women” as they search for acceptance and happiness in their very own Garden of Eden. Casa Valentina received four Tony Award Nominations in 2014 including Nominations for Best Play, Best Featured Performance by an Actor and Actress and Best Costume Design.

The Colonial Players production is directed by Mickey Lund, produced by Mary Watko and Heather Quinn, stage managed by Andy McLendon, and features original costume design by Fran Marchand and Christina McAlpine, set design by Eric Lund and Laurie Nolan, properties by Connie Robinson, lighting design by Alex Brady, sound design by Ben Cornwell, make-up design by Darice Clewell, and wig design by Doug Dawson. The production stars Janice Coffey, Mike Dunlop, Jim Gallagher, Laura Gayvert, Eric Lund, Jason Vellon, Kevin Wallace, Peter Wilkes, and Tom Wyatt.

Performances begin on Friday, May 25 at 8pm and run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm through Sunday, June 17.

The Colonial Players is a not-for-profit, all-volunteer community theater. Colonial Players offers a wide variety of dramatic productions in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Founded in 1949 by a group of Annapolitans dedicated to bringing high quality theater to what was then a very small town on the Chesapeake Bay, the theater continues to thrive by producing award-winning theater close to home.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB