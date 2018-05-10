Chesapeake Bay Trust to host 20th Annual Treasure the Chesapeake on May 17th

The Chesapeake Bay Trust’s Annual Treasure the Chesapeake Celebration will take place on Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 6:00 to 9:30 PM at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Last year more than 600 Chesapeake Bay friends, colleagues and supporters joined us for a night to remember and helped raise more than $100,000 to fund the Trust’s restoration, education and community outreach efforts. This year’s honored gust will be Gary Jobson who will present “Wind and Water.” Mark your calendars to join the Trust for the party of the year to raise funds to help restore the Chesapeake Bay and its waterways!

“We are so pleased that so many individuals and businesses alike are supporting this year’s Treasure the Chesapeake Celebration,” said Jana Davis, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “More than 75 organizations are sponsoring the event, and hundreds more are contributing through tickets sales and promotion, in-kind product contributions, and silent auction donations. We would not be able to do the work that we do without such great community support and we are incredibly grateful.”

The 20th Annual Treasure the Chesapeake Celebration will include food and open bar, and music from the Eastport Oyster Boys as well as a charity auction. Sponsorships range from $250 to $15,000 with a host of benefits provided. An additional 100 local businesses are also contributing their support through donated silent auction items, services and merchandise.

“Our rivers, streams, parks, and other natural resources are so important to each and every one of us and I think that’s the main reason why events like Treasure the Chesapeake are so successful,” continued Davis. “As the summer season approaches, we invite everyone who is as excited as we are about getting outdoors to consider joining us for this year’s celebration as we raise money to preserve and protect Maryland’s most treasured natural resources.”

The Chesapeake Bay Trust’s Treasure the Chesapeake Celebration sold out in 2017 and some tickets are still available for this year’s gala. To find out more and purchase tickets online, visit www.cbtrust.org/treasurethechesapeake.

Since 1985, the Chesapeake Bay Trust has awarded more than $60 million in grants and engaged hundreds of thousands of individuals in projects that have a measurable impact on the Chesapeake Bay, its tributaries, and other watersheds of Maryland. For eleven consecutive years, the Trust has received a “Four-Star Rating” from Charity Navigator, the nation’s leading independent evaluator of non-profits organizations, placing the organization in the top 1 percent of charities nationwide. Fully 90 cents of every dollar the Trust receives is directed to projects and programs that benefit the Bay and local communities. In addition to funds from events like Treasure the Chesapeake, the Trust is also funded through sales of Maryland’s “Treasure the Chesapeake” license plates, donations to the Bay Fund on the Maryland State income tax form, donations from individuals and corporations, and partnerships with private foundations and federal, state, and local agencies.

