Change of plans for parking for the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival

Due to the NCAA Lacrosse Quarterfinals at the Naval Academy Stadium, Shuttle Parking for the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival has been moved to the Park and Ride on the Harry S. Truman Parkway just off Riva Road.

Although there are a limited number of reserved spaces at the stadium at $10 per car for anyone who does not get the message, we are diverting most buses to the Park and Ride. Traffic is expected to be very heavy around the stadium and since parking spaces are limited, organizers urge you to use the Park and Ride shuttle lot, where buses will run every 15 to 20 minutes. Parking at the Park and Ride is Free.

Directions:

Coming from either direction on Route 50 you will exit on route 665, Aris T. Allen Boulevard then take the 1st exit onto Riva road. Take a right Riva Rd. onto and a right at the 2nd light on to Harry S. Truman Parkway.

Eastern Shore Parking – They will NOT be using the Kent Island High School as a satellite parking location. Instead they will be using the Matapeake Elementary School located at 651 Romancoke Road in Stevensville MD 21666.

They will be providing shuttle service from 9:00AM until 9:00PM Saturday and Sunday May 19th and 20th 2018 to and from the Blues Festival at Sandy Point State Park from Matapeake Elementary and the Riva Rd. Park and Ride. Parking and shuttle at both locations is free.

For more information visit www.bayblues.org

