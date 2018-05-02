Bowie tops Erie in series finale 9-6

T he Bowie Baysox (13-11) rallied to tie the game with two runs in the ninth and took the lead with a three in the 10th en route to a 9-6 victory over the Erie SeaWolves (8-16) on Wednesday morning at UPMC Park in Erie.

In the top of the 10th, Austin Hays started the inning at second base, moved to third on an Aderlin Rodriguez single and scored on Cedric Mullins’ go-ahead RBI single to give Bowie the lead. An error charged to Erie CF Harold Castro on Mullins’ single allowed Rodriguez to score and Adrian Marin reached on an error later in the frame that brought home Mullins.

RHP Jeff Thompson (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 K) was dealt the loss for Erie and falls to 0-1 on the year.

LHP Reid Love (1.1 IP, K) retired all four batters he faced to earn the win for the Baysox and improve to 1-0. LHP Paul Fry (1.0 IP, K) tossed a scoreless 10th to notch his second save of the year.

Trailing 6-4 in the ninth, Mullins drew a leadoff walk and later scored on Anderson Feliz’s two-out RBI triple before Corban Joseph tied the game at six apiece with a first pitch RBI single. Both runs in the ninth were charged to Erie RHP John Schreiber (1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

The Baysox are now 4-1 in extra-inning games this season.

Bowie grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first on RBI doubles from Joseph and Austin Hays.

RBI singles from Gabriel Quintana and Sergio Alcantara in each of the next two frames tied the game at two apiece for the SeaWolves.

Erie took a 5-2 lead for the time being with three runs in the fourth as Jake Robson knocked in a run via an RBI double, Kody Eaves plated a run with a sac fly and Dominic Ficociello followed Eaves with an RBI single.

In his Double-A debut, Baysox starter Lucas Humpal (n/d) allowed five runs on eight hits to go along with a walk and a strikeout in 3.1 IP.

In the top of the fifth, Erick Salcedo led off with a single and scored from first on Armando Araiza’s double to bring the Baysox within a pair at 5-3.

SeaWolves starter Spencer Turnbull (n/d) surrendered three runs on seven hits while fanning eight in six innings of work.

Jake Rogers’ sac fly in the seventh opened up a 6-3 advantage for Erie.

The Baysox drew within a pair once again in the eighth as Joseph reached second on a pair of errors and scored on Hays’ RBI triple.

The two triples in the game are the most by the Baysox since also notching a pair on April 6, 2017 at Akron.

Four different players had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad: Feliz (3-6, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 R), Hays (2-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, R), Joseph (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) and Rodriguez (2-5, R).

Bowie returns home to open a four-game series with the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie. RHPHunter Harvey (0-0, 1.08) will get the start for the Baysox against Akron RHP Jake Paulson (2-2, 4.71 in High-A).

