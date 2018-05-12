“Herrmann
May 12, 2018
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

  1. Conor & The Wild Hunt

Saturday, June 23

8pm | $22.50

 

Lori McKenna

Friday, June 29

8pm | $35

 

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Thursday, August 2

8pm | $39.50

 

Teitur

Wednesday, September 12

8pm | $20

 

Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

Thursday, September 27

8pm | $29.50

 

Alex Clare

Tuesday, October 9

8pm | $35

 

JD Souther

Thursday, November 1

8pm | $45

 

Maggie Rose

Saturday, November 17

8pm | $23.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

05/12 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

05/13 Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra: The Americana Celtic Concert *All Ages Matinee

05/13 The Nighthawks w. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors

05/15 The Australian Bee Gees

05/16 Scott Kirby & The Massacoustics

05/17 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

05/18 Rams Head Presents Michael McDonald at Maryland Hall

05/18 The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda

05/19 BoDeans w. Trapper Schoepp Duo *All Ages Matinee

05/19 Mark & Maggie O’Connor

05/20 Bodeans (21+ show)

05/21 Indigenous

05/22 Naturally 7

05/23 Will Downing

05/24 Raul Malo w. Monica Rizzio

05/25 Sondre Lerche

05/26 The Capitol Steps

05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean

05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

06/01 Chris Duarte

06/02 Sean McCann of Great Big Sea

06/03 “Swingin’ At The Sands”: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra feat. The Dave Tucker Big Band & Tony Liberto

06/04 AMFM’s In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Marley Inspired Originals

06/05 + 06 Tab Benoit

06/07 Chris Smither

06/08 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary Show

06/09 Annapolis Celebrates LGBTQ Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini & Crys Matthews *All Ages Matinee

06/09 Jesse Colin Young

06/10 Kelly Willis *All Ages Matinee

06/10 The Box Tops

06/11 The Posies 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer

06/12 Red Wanting Blue: “The Wanting” Tour

06/13 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore back by The Guilty Ones

06/14 Matthew Sweet

06/15 Los Lonely Boy w. Lisa Morales

06/16 Jarekus Singleton

06/17 Pat Green

06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band

06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall

06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng

06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids

06/22 Seldom Scene

06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall

06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee

06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt

06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee

06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power

06/26 Asleep at the Wheel

06/27 Sergio Mendes

06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

06/29 Lori McKenna

06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee

06/30 Lee Rintenour

Severn Bank

 

 

