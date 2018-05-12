Bob Sima returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Bob Sima
- Conor & The Wild Hunt
Saturday, June 23
8pm | $22.50
Lori McKenna
Friday, June 29
8pm | $35
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Thursday, August 2
8pm | $39.50
Teitur
Wednesday, September 12
8pm | $20
Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience
Thursday, September 27
8pm | $29.50
Alex Clare
Tuesday, October 9
8pm | $35
JD Souther
Thursday, November 1
8pm | $45
Maggie Rose
Saturday, November 17
8pm | $23.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/12 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
05/13 Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra: The Americana Celtic Concert *All Ages Matinee
05/13 The Nighthawks w. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors
05/15 The Australian Bee Gees
05/16 Scott Kirby & The Massacoustics
05/17 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt
05/18 Rams Head Presents Michael McDonald at Maryland Hall
05/18 The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda
05/19 BoDeans w. Trapper Schoepp Duo *All Ages Matinee
05/19 Mark & Maggie O’Connor
05/20 Bodeans (21+ show)
05/21 Indigenous
05/22 Naturally 7
05/23 Will Downing
05/24 Raul Malo w. Monica Rizzio
05/25 Sondre Lerche
05/26 The Capitol Steps
05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean
05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson
06/01 Chris Duarte
06/02 Sean McCann of Great Big Sea
06/03 “Swingin’ At The Sands”: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra feat. The Dave Tucker Big Band & Tony Liberto
06/04 AMFM’s In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Marley Inspired Originals
06/05 + 06 Tab Benoit
06/07 Chris Smither
06/08 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary Show
06/09 Annapolis Celebrates LGBTQ Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini & Crys Matthews *All Ages Matinee
06/09 Jesse Colin Young
06/10 Kelly Willis *All Ages Matinee
06/10 The Box Tops
06/11 The Posies 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer
06/12 Red Wanting Blue: “The Wanting” Tour
06/13 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore back by The Guilty Ones
06/14 Matthew Sweet
06/15 Los Lonely Boy w. Lisa Morales
06/16 Jarekus Singleton
06/17 Pat Green
06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band
06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall
06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng
06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids
06/22 Seldom Scene
06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall
06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee
06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt
06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee
06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power
06/26 Asleep at the Wheel
06/27 Sergio Mendes
06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
06/29 Lori McKenna
06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee
06/30 Lee Rintenour
