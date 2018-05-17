Diane Schuur and Bob Schneider returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Del Florida, Amber North, Ryan Walsh
Sunday, May 27
3:30pm | $10
*All Ages Matinee
Lee DeWyze
Saturday, June 2
1pm | $20
*All Ages Matinee
**VIP add-on available.
Bob Schneider
Saturday, July 7
1pm | $25
*All Ages Matinee
Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School presents “The British Invasion”
Sunday, July 8
11:30am | $15
*All Ages Matinee
Mipso
Thursday, July 12
8pm | $19.50
Squirrel Nut Zippers
Thursday, August 9
8pm | $45
The Baylor Project
Saturday, August 18
8pm | $35
Diane Schuur
Sunday, November 4
8pm | $49.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/17 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt
05/18 Rams Head Presents Michael McDonald at Maryland Hall
05/18 The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda
05/19 BoDeans w. Trapper Schoepp Duo *All Ages Matinee
05/19 Mark & Maggie O’Connor
05/20 Bodeans (21+ show)
05/21 Indigenous
05/22 Naturally 7
05/23 Will Downing
05/24 Raul Malo w. Monica Rizzio
05/25 Sondre Lerche
05/26 The Capitol Steps
05/27 Del Florida, Amber North, Ryan Walsh
05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean
05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson
06/01 Chris Duarte
06/02 Lee DeWyze *All Ages Matinee
06/02 Sean McCann of Great Big Sea
06/03 “Swingin’ At The Sands”: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra feat. The Dave Tucker Big Band & Tony Liberto
06/04 AMFM’s In The Vane Of…Bob Marley: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Marley Inspired Originals
06/05 + 06 Tab Benoit
06/07 Chris Smither
06/08 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary Show
06/09 Annapolis Celebrates LGBTQ Pride: A Concert feat. Heather Mae, Olivia Mancini & Crys Matthews *All Ages Matinee
06/09 Jesse Colin Young
06/10 Kelly Willis *All Ages Matinee
06/10 The Box Tops
06/11 The Posies 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer
06/12 Red Wanting Blue: “The Wanting” Tour
06/13 Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore back by The Guilty Ones
06/14 Matthew Sweet
06/15 Los Lonely Boy w. Lisa Morales
06/16 Jarekus Singleton
06/17 Pat Green
06/18 + 19 Robert Cray Band
06/18 Rams Head Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Maryland Hall
06/20 The Babys w. Shun Ng
06/21 Southern Culture on the Skids
06/22 Seldom Scene
06/22 Rams Head Presents Richard Marx at Maryland Hall
06/23 Andy McKee *All Ages Matinee
06/23 Bob Sima w. Conor & The Wild Hunt
06/24 Greg Laswell *All Ages Matinee
06/24 + 25 Tower Of Power
06/26 Asleep at the Wheel
06/27 Sergio Mendes
06/28 THE ORCHESTRA Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
06/29 Lori McKenna
06/30 Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana *All Ages Matinee
06/30 Lee Rintenour
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
