Bello Machre’s Every Step Counts scheduled for June 9th

Bello Machre proudly announces the return of its annual event Every Step Counts on Saturday June 9, 2018 from 8-12 pm at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland.

An annual tradition for many, Every Step Counts brings people together to support the children, teens, adults and seniors with developmental disabilities served by Bello Machre. Fun for the whole family, this event will feature moon bounce, face painting, children’s games and prizes, great food, and music. The event is designed to promote education and awareness about people with developmental disabilities who live and work within the community.

Dave and Trish Wynkoop, parents of a woman supported by Bello Machre, share Bello Machre’s impact on their daughter: “Since our daughter, Kathryn, has become part of the Bello Machre family, they have become a precious part of our family. Kathryn’s move to a Bello Machre home has changed and enriched her life beyond our most hopeful desires and has given us peace of mind that she has a secure future.” Dave and Trish participate in Every Step Counts every year with their family and friends.

The walk (1-mile), bike (5 miles), and 5K run course begins and ends at the Anne Arundel Community College and is suited for all ages. The 5K Run is a professionally timed event for each registered 5K participant. Awards will be presented to the fastest three times for both men and women, as well as in eight age groups. All participants under the age of 15 will receive a participation medal.

“As Dave and Trish note, Every Step Counts is a celebration of the extended Bello Machre family. As our largest fundraiser of the year, Every Step Counts helps us fill the gap between the services Bello Machre pays for and the actual cost of providing high-quality, loving care for a lifetime. Every Step Counts helps us continue to promise families that we will always be there for their loved ones,” says Dr. Robert T. Ireland, President and CEO of Bello Machre.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to raise money for Bello Machre or make a pledge to specific person or Bello Machre home, with half of the money raised going directly back in the form of services. This is a huge help to families and individuals in the Bello Machre community. Walkers, bikers and runners are encouraged to set up a personalized pledge page by texting ESC to 71777 to sign up and/or donate.

To register, pledge money or volunteer, please contact Jenna Fisher at jenn[email protected]. To volunteer, please contact Michele Marshall at [email protected] and to become a sponsor, please contact Tracy Lynott at [email protected].

