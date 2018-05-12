Baysox rally in ninth, but fall short in 6-4 loss to the Yard Goats

The Bowie Baysox (17-17) rallied in the ninth, but fell short in a 6-4 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats (20-15) on a rainy Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

There were two separate rain delays in the game covering a total of 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Hartford grabbed a 1-0 lead with a run in the first as Garrett Hampson led off with a bloop double down the right field line, went to third on a sac bunt and scored on Yonathan Daza’s RBI double.

In the top of the third, a single and a walk put two men on before Daza knocked in a pair via a two-run double and Brendan Rodgers followed with an RBI double of his own to stretch the Hartford lead to 4-0.

Baysox starter Jayson Aquino (1-1) allowed four runs on six hits to go along with two walks in three innings of work.

Hartford starter Peter Lambert (n/d) did not allow a hit over three shutout frames.

RHP Logan Cozart (3.0 IP, H, BB, K) got the win for the Yard Goats to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Baysox got on the board in the seventh with Aderlin Rodriguez’s solo shot off of RHP Scott Griggs that cut the lead to 4-1. The home run was Rodriguez’s (2-3, HR, RBI, R) second in the last three games and his third of the season.

Daza’s solo shot in the eighth off of RHP Matthew Grimes (4.1 IP, H, R, ER, 3 K) extended the Hartford lead to 5-1.

The 4.1 IP marks Grimes’ longest outing of the season.

Audry Perez’s three-run shot in the home half of the ninth off of RHP Matt Pierpont (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K) brought the Baysox within a pair at 6-4. The home run was Perez’s second in as many nights and his third of the year with Bowie.

Perez (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) and Rodriguez (2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R) combined for four of Bowie’s five hits in the game.

The series wraps up on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as RHP Lucas Long (0-3, 4.91) gets the start for the Baysox against Yard Goats RHP Parker French (0-3, 9.11).

