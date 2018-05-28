Baysox lose final Binghamton game 3-2

The Bowie Baysox (23-26) faltered late and allowed two runs in the bottom of the eighth in a 3-2 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-23) on Monday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton.

Trailing 2-1, Binghamton had a runner at third with two outs in the eighth before Kevin Taylor tied the game with an RBI single and two batters later, John Mora drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home the go-ahead run and give the hosts a 3-2 lead.

LHP Luis Gonzalez (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, K) was dealt the loss for the Baysox and falls to 2-2 on the year.

LHP David Roseboom (1.1 IP, H, BB, 2 K) got the win for Binghamton in relief to improve to 1-0. RHP Eric Hanhold (1.0 IP, K) retired the side in order in the ninth to record his eighth save.

Binghamton grabbed a 1-0 lead with a run in the third as a pair of singles put two men on before Levi Michael followed with a single of his own to plate Tim Tebow.

Ryan Mountcastle’s two-run shot in the fourth off of Rumble Ponies starter Marcos Molina gave the Baysox a 2-1 lead for the time being. The home run was Mountcastle’s third of the season.

Baysox starter Jayson Aquino (n/d) surrendered one run on five hits to go along with a walk and four strikeouts in 7.0 IP.

Molina (n/d) gave up two runs on seven hits while fanning nine over 6.2 IP.

Corban Joseph (3-4, 2 2B, R) had a multi-hit game for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

The Baysox head to Richmond to open a three-game set with the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with RHP Lucas Long (1-5, 4.08) on the mound for Bowie against Richmond RHP Shaun Anderson (5-2, 2.70).

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports