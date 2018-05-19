Baysox drop third straight game to Trenton in 9-4 loss

The Bowie Baysox (18-23) dropped their third straight and fell for the seventh time in eight games with a 9-4 loss to the Trenton Thunder (27-14) on Saturday night at ARM & HAMMER Park.

In a four-run first for the Thunder, all four runs came with two outs in the inning. Trenton had runners at second and third with two outs in the frame before Jhalan Jackson delivered the big blow in the inning with a two-run triple and scored on a throwing error charged to Baysox 2B Anderson Feliz on the play.

Austin Hays led off the top of the second with a single, advanced to second on a single and scored when Aderlin Rodriguez reached on a throwing error charged to Trenton SS Abiatal Avelino to cut the lead to 4-1.

An error charged to Baysox SS Erick Salcedo as Trey Amburgey singled and scored later in the inning to give the hosts a 5-1 lead.

The Thunder stretched the lead to 8-1 with three runs in the third. Cedric Mullins dropped a fly ball in center field with two outs in the frame that allowed a pair of runs to score.

In his Double-A debut, Bowie starter Brian Gonzalez (0-1) surrendered eight runs (six earned) on seven hits to go along with four walks and three strikeouts in 2.2 IP.

Trenton starter Dillon Tate (2-2) gave up one run on six hits while fanning three over six innings of work.

Gosuke Katoh’s solo shot off of RHP Jay Flaa (3.1 IP, H, R, ER, BB, 4 K) in the fifth opened up a 9-1 advantage for the Thunder.

The 3.1 IP marked a career-high for Flaa, topping his previous career-best mark of 3.0 IP which had been done on five occasions.

The Baysox got three runs back in the eighth to cut the lead to 9-4 as a single, error and walk loaded the bases before Hays plated a pair with a two-run single.

Feliz (2-4, R), Hays (2-4, 2 RBI, R) and Mullins (2-5) all had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad, while LHP Luis Gonzalez (1.0 IP, K) and RHP Matthew Grimes (1.0 IP) both tossed scoreless innings in relief.

The series wraps up on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. as RHP Hunter Harvey (1-1, 4.22) will get the start for Bowie against Trenton RHP Michael King (1-3, 1.79 with High-A Tampa).

