Baysox drop finale to Hartford, 9-4

A pair of three-run innings broke the game open and the Hartford Yard Goats (21-15) picked up a 9-4 win over the Bowie Baysox (17-18) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Hartford grabbed a 1-0 lead with a run in the first as Dom Nunez reached with a one-out double and scored later in the frame on Sam Hilliard’s two-out RBI single.

A three-run third extended the lead for the visitors to 4-0 as Hilliard and Brendan Rodgers each delivered RBI doubles in the frame.

The Baysox got on the board with a run in the fourth as Corban Joseph led off with a triple and scored on Ryan Mountcastle’s sac fly to cut the lead to 4-1.

The triple for Joseph was his first since July 4, 2016 with Triple-A Norfolk.

Long (0-4) allowed four runs on six hits to go along with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings of work.

Hartford starter Parker French (1-3) surrendered two runs on six hits to go along with three walks and a strikeout in five plus innings. RHP Craig Schlitter (3.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, K) allowed one run over three innings of relief.

In the top of the fifth, the first five batters all reached safely for the Yard Goats which led to three runs including RBI singles from Hilliard and Brian Mundell that made it a 7-1 game. All three runs were charged to Bowie RHP Tanner Chleborad (1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER).

A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth for Bowie, but they were able to get just one run as Joseph scored whenAderlin Rodriguez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Anderson Feliz led off with a double in the seventh, went to third on a single and scored on Cedric Mullins’ sac fly to cut the Hartford lead to 8-3.

Rodgers’ solo shot off of LHP Paul Fry (1.0 IP, H, R, ER, BB, K) in the top of the ninth made it a 9-3 game in favor of the Yard Goats.

Feliz (4-4, 2B, 2 R) and Joseph (3-4, 3B, 2 R) both had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad as the duo combined for six of Bowie’s nine hits on the day.

The four hits for Feliz tied a career-high, the third four-hit game of his career and his first since July 26, 2016 with Altoona (AA).

Mullins’ RBI single in the ninth plated Feliz who had reached with a one-out single in the frame.

RHP Jay Flaa (3.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 2 K) tossed three innings in relief for the Baysox, his longest outing since also working 3.0 IP on June 6, 2016 with Delmarva (A).

The Baysox open a three-game set with the Harrisburg Senators on Monday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.with RHP Michael Kelly (0-2, 5.84) on the mound for the Baysox against Senators RHP Jefry Rodriguez (2-3, 4.58).

