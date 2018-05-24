Baysox complete sweep of Altoona Curve

RHP Lucas Long allowed just one run over seven strong innings and the Bowie Baysox (22-23) completed the three-game sweep of the Altoona Curve (21-21) with a 5-2 victory on Thursday morning at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Long (1-5) gave up one run on five hits while fanning four in a season-high 7.0 IP. This marks the longest outing for Long since tossing seven on August 24, 2017 at Altoona.

LHP Luis Gonzalez (2.0 IP, H, R, ER, 3 K) got the final six outs to notch his team-leading fifth save of the year.

Bowie has now swept two series on the season after taking three vs. Erie from April 9-11.

The Baysox have also matched their season-high with four straight wins.

Anthony Santander’s solo shot in the home half of the first off of Altoona starter Dario Agrazal gave the Baysox an early 1-0 lead. The home run was Santander’s first of the season with Bowie.

A three-run fourth extended the Baysox lead to 4-0 as a a walk and a single put two men on beforeAnderson Feliz delivered an RBI single to score a run, Erick Salcedo plated a run via a sac fly and two batters later, Cedric Mullins came through with an RBI single of his own.

Agrazal (3-2) gave up the four runs (three earned) on six hits to go along with two walks and a strikeout in four innings of work.

Altoona got a run back in the fifth when Logan Hill led off with a double, advanced to third on a single and scored on Stephen Alemais’ sac fly to cut the lead to 4-1.

Feliz’s solo blast in the home half of the eighth off of RHP Tate Scioneaux (2.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 K) made it a 5-1 game in favor of the Baysox. The home run was Feliz’s third of the season.

Feliz (3-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R, 2 SB) had a multi-hit game for manager Gary Kendall’s squad and this marks the first time that Feliz has stolen two bases in a game since swiping a pair on August 2, 2016 with Altoona.

The Baysox head to Binghamton to open a four-game set with the Rumble Ponies on Friday night at NYSEG Stadium. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. as LHP Brian Gonzalez (0-1, 20.25) will make the start for Bowie against Binghamton RHP Mickey Jannis (3-1, 4.60).

