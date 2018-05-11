Baysox are home through Wednesday, here’s a peek

“Herrmann
| May 11, 2018
BaysoxThe Bowie Baysox are back at home for Mother’s Day Weekend and beyond. Here is a look at what is coming up!

Friday, May 11 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (AA Colorado Rockies), 7:05 p.m.  

  • Come enjoy the best fireworks show in the region following the game! (Presented by Omegacor Technologies)
  • Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Anne Arundel, Queen Anne and Howard Counties, presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union)

 

Saturday, May 12 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (AA Colorado Rockies), 6:35 p.m. (All events presented by Educational Systems FCU)

  • Come enjoy the best fireworks show in the region following the game!
  • The Baysox will honor the women of baseball during a tribute to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, featuring appearances by former players who will be on hand to sign autographs and take photos with fans.
  • Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Anne Arundel, Queen Anne and Howard Counties)

 

Sunday, May 13 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (AA Colorado Rockies), 1:35 p.m.

  • Baysox Wine Glass Giveaway (First 250 moms 21+, presented by Money One Federal Credit Union
  • Mother’s Day Brunch (Pre-purchased ticket required)

 

Monday, May 14 vs. Harrisburg Senators (AA Washington Nationals), 6:35 p.m.

  • Mutt Monday presented by BARK! Pawsitive Pet Food

 

Tuesday, May 15 vs. Harrisburg Senators (AA Washington Nationals), 6:35 p.m.

  • Dollar Dog Night & Baysox Live! Happy Hour presented by Maryland Pennysaver and Bud Light
  • Happy Hour features $2 beers and live music from 5-6:30 p.m.

 

Wednesday, May 16 vs. Harrisburg Senators (AA Washington Nationals), 10:35 a.m.

  • BIE/S.T.E.M. Day
  • College Fair Day presented by Sylvan Learning Center; students in middle school and high school will enjoy this field trip day to meet with representatives of over 15 regional and national colleges.

