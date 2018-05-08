Baysox announce Mother’s Day festivities

Take Mom out to the ballgame on Mother’s Day! The Bowie Baysox unveiled their Mother’s Day Festivities on Thursday morning and on Sunday, May 13, the first 250 moms (Ages 21+) will receive a Baysox Wine Glass courtesy of Money One Federal Credit Union when the Baysox host the Hartford Yard Goats at 1:35 p.m.

Skip the crowded restaurants and bring Mom to the Baysox Mother’s Day Brunch that includes seating in one of the luxury level climate-controlled suites and a delicious two-hour buffet featuring a gourmet cheese & fruit display, carved honey glazed ham, roasted tilapia, a mixed spring salad and more! Advance ticket purchase for the Mother’s Day Brunch is required and can be ordered by contacting Scott Rupp at 301-464-4890 or [email protected]. Orders must be received by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8 and seating is limited.

Moms also have the chance to Take the Field with the Baysox Starting Lineup as part of the Mother’s Day Field of Dreams package! Moms and their family will meet a Baysox player before the game on the field, sit in the dugout and run out onto the field with the Baysox Starting Lineup for the National Anthem before the start of the game. These packages are limited.

The Mother’s Day Field Of Dreams package is $125 and includes four box seat tickets to the game, $50 in Baysox Bucks to use for food, souvenirs or much more, four Baysox hats and the afore-mentioned opportunity to take the field with the Baysox prior to the National Anthem. To place your order by phone or for any questions, please call Chris Rogers at 301.464.4813 or e-mail[email protected]

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

