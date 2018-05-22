As Crosby continues to grow, company announces promotions

Florence Pique-Monnier has been promoted to Integration Director and Jamie Breazeale to Director of Connection Planning at Crosby Marketing Communications.

Pique-Monnier has more than 15 years of marketing experience, with a strong focus in the healthcare sector. As an Integration Director, she manages Crosby teams in creating comprehensive marketing communications programs for clients, including Kaiser Permanente and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Before joining Crosby, Pique-Monnier was an Account Supervisor at Ogilvy & Mather serving clients including Nature Made and Tabasco, and a Senior Account Executive at Genex, where she served clients Nestlé Gerber and Nestlé Gerber Medical.

As Director of Connection Planning, Breazeale develops multi-channel plans featuring paid, shared and earned media to achieve client goals. She serves Crosby clients including DAV (Disabled American Veterans), EPA’s ENERGY STAR program and CapitalSource. Before coming to Crosby, Breazeale was Vice President, Media Services, at Havas Discovery, working on accounts such as Chase-Southwest and Chase-United credit card services. She was also an Online Media Strategist at Media Works earlier in her career.

“Flo and Jamie are great representatives of Crosby’s commitment to client satisfaction and our mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter,” said Raymond Crosby, Crosby president and CEO. “We’re proud to have them on our team and promote them to these positions.”

