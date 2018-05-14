Art For All: Maryland Hall offer summer camps for all ages

A one-stop-shop for summer activities is nearly impossible to find. But for seven weeks of summer, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (MHCA) offers camps and workshops to satiate the passions of every age group. There are still spaces available in weekly summer camps and workshops that run from June through August.

Maryland Hall is making it easy to fill the gaps of a long hot summer with unique art camps taught by professional artists to spark a new hobby or develop an existing life-long passion. Here’s a snapshot capturing Maryland Hall’s broad range of camps and workshops for tots to teens:

Week 1: June 18-22 Kinder Theater for ages 5 to 7, 10 a.m. – noon.

Week 2: June 25-29 Art is Wild: Nature-based Art for ages 4 to 6, 9:30 a.m. – noon.

Week 3: July 9-13 Cartooning: Character Design for ages 7 to 9, 12:30 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Week 4: July 16-20 Create Your Own Children’s Book for ages 13 to 16, 1 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Week 5: July 23-27 Creations in Clay for ages 9 to 12, 9:30 a.m. – noon.

Week 6: July 30-Aug. 3 Mini-Makers: TOYS! for ages 4 to 6, 9:30 a.m. – noon.

Week 7: Aug. 6-10 Clay Workshops for Teens ages 13 to 16, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

“How many places are there where siblings and parents can come together under one roof, learning at the same time and building their own distinct identity in parallel,” said Emily Garvin, VP, Programs at Maryland Hall. “The range of offerings at Maryland Hall is more dynamic than ever. This summer is truly art for all.”

Mom could be taking that course she’s always dreamed of taking like, Ceramics: Beginner Wheel. Meanwhile, her preschooler could be enjoying a Nature-based art class, her tween could be taking a Jr. Drawing Workshop or her teen a Drawing Workshop.

Offerings also appeal to busy adults working during the day, with night workshops such as:

Travel Photography, June 11-18, Mondays 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Ballroom Dancing, June 12-July 10, Tuesdays 8:00 – 8:55 p.m.

Portrait Relief, July 7-28, Thursdays 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

If weekdays don’t work, there’s a smattering of weekend offerings to enhance your summer. For example:

Summer Travel Sketchbook, Saturday June 16 and Sunday 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Intro to Calligraphy, Saturday June 23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Functional Glass Dish, Saturday July 23, 10 – 11:30 am.

To view the full program of summer camps and workshops and to register, go to www.marylandhall.org or click here . Courses are competitively priced with significant discounts for Maryland Hall members.

Dedicated to “art for all,” Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is the community’s arts center, providing lifelong opportunities in the arts for all ages. Serving 100,000 people each year, Maryland Hall educates, enriches and enhances lives through performances in our newly-renovated theatre, exhibitions in several galleries, education classes and workshops for all ages, and outreach programs that bring the arts to underserved students.

Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis. For more information, call 410-263-5544 or go to www.marylandhall.org.

