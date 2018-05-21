Anne Arundel County wins national award for Safe Stations program

Anne Arundel County government has been recognized with three Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

“These three awards demonstrate how effective and innovative our Administration has been in responding to needs of our citizens and taxpayers,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “These awards are national recognition of our incredible team’s hard work.”

NACo has awarded a 2018 Achievement Award to the County for its “Safe Stations” program in the category of Health, its “Anne Arundel United” program in the category of Civic Education and Public Information, and its “Strategic Procurement Implementation” program in the category of County Administration and Management.

NACo President Roy Charles Brooks said, “Counties seize opportunities to deliver services more efficiently and build stronger communities every day. Achievement Award-winning programs are examples for counties that are determined to enhance services for our residents.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

NACo will recognize award-winning counties at its 2018 Annual Conference and Exposition July 13-16 in Nashville/Davidson County, Tennessee.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

