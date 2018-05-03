Anne Arundel County Police make arrest in string of robberies

Remember that string of robberies in Anne Arundel County we mentioned the other day? Well, there were two more and the police finally nabbed a suspect.

On April 30, 2018 at approximately 7:26 p.m., officers responded to an attempt robbery at the Wendy’s restaurant located at 7905 Ritchie Hwy in Glen Burnie. A store employee advised the suspect entered the store, implied he had a gun, and demanded money. The employees ran from the suspect, and the suspect fled from the business without obtaining any property. Several officers responded to canvass the area but were unable to locate the suspect. There were no injuries.

On May 1, 2018 at approximately 1:31 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at the 7-11 store located at 497 Jumpers Hole Road in Severna Park. A store employee advised the suspect entered the store, implied he had a gun, and demanded money. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the store. Several officers responded to canvass the area and located the suspect a short distance away. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Robbery detectives responded and through their investigation, determined the suspect was responsible for all five listed commercial robberies. He was charged with several counts of robbery and related charges.

SUSPECT:

Ryan Lee Boyce | 29 | No Fixed Address

