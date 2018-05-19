Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre: Bullets Over Broadway opens Thursday

Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre (ASGT) opens its 2018 season next Thursday, May 24, 2018 with “Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical,” written by Woody Allen. The show runs Thursday to Sundays at 8:30 pm from May 24-June 16, with a Wednesday performance on June 13. Tickets are $25 and are available online.

Bullets over Broadway: The Musical is a love letter to the Golden Age of Broadway. Loaded with big laughs, colorful characters, and the songs that made the 1920s soar, this wildly entertaining show is bringing musical comedy back with a bang. Based on the screenplay of the acclaimed 1994 film by Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath, this six-time Tony-nominated musical features existing hits from the ’20s, including “Let’s Misbehave,” “‘Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do” and “There’s a New Day Comin’!”

The show is directed by Clare Shaffer, with musical direction by Rachel Sandler and choreography by Pauline Lamb. Clare Shaffer is a DC-based director, producer, and casting director who works across genres and specializes in new play/musical development. She is thrilled to be returning to Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre after directing last season’s production of Sister Act. Recent credits include Assassins (Pallas Theatre Collective, The Bridges of Madison County (Red Branch Theatre Company), Spamalot (Rockville Musical Theatre), and Man of La Mancha (The Arlington Players).

“Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical” is rated PG-13. Parental discretion is advised.

ASGT is an outdoor community theatre presenting musical theatre (featuring live music) in a unique, outdoor setting in historic Annapolis. New volunteers are always welcome. To get involved, visit summergarden.com or e-mail [email protected] .

