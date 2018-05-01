Annapolis Police investigating 2 daytime armed robberies

Annapolis Police are investigating two armed robberies which took place in two separate communities within 2 hours of one another on April 30th. In both instances, there were two suspects and one brandished a handgun while robbing the victims of money. In one instance, a shot was fired into a vehicle. The suspects are still at large and there were no injuries. Both addresses are HACA properties.

Armed Robbery –On 04/30 at 2:30pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Madison Street for a reported robbery. Two adult male victims were working inside one of the apartments when two male suspects entered the apartment. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at one of the victims and demanded his wallet. Both victims handed over their property and the two suspects fled the area on foot. Both suspects had bandannas over their faces. The suspects were not located.

Armed Robbery –On 04/30 at 4:11pm police responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a reported robbery. An adult male cab driver had two male fares in the cab when one of the men produced a handgun and demanded money from the cab driver. The cab driver drove into the 700 block of Newtowne Dr and locked the suspects in the cab. The suspects fled the cab while it was moving and then fired a round into the cab striking the cab, but not the driver. The cab driver drove away and called the police. The suspects were not located.

