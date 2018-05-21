Annapolis hosting “One Annapolis” engagement session

As part of Mayor Gavin Buckley’s “One Annapolis” community engagement efforts, the City will host a community engagement launch on Wednesday, May 23, from 5-8 p.m. at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. The center is located at 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403.

Free Transportation at 4:30 pm from the following locations:

Eastport Community Center – 1014 President St

Mt. Olive Community Life Center – 2 Hicks Ave #400

Stanton Community Center – 92 W Washington St.

Safeway Forest Drive – 1781 Forest Drive

This is the first community engagement meeting where the residents of Annapolis will learn about City services, special events, job opportunities, summer camps for children, and more. Translation, childcare, transportation, music, prizes, and food will be provided.

“This event will help spread the message that no matter where you live in Annapolis, you are part of this city and we want to hear from you about how the city can help develop solutions to any gaps in our services,” said Mayor Buckley. “Residents from all corners of the city will have an opportunity to meet their neighbors and meet city staff. We are hoping to hear more about residents’ greatest needs and concerns.”

Speakers at the event include:

Mayor Gavin Buckley – City of Annapolis

William Rowel – Public Engagement & Community Relations Specialist

Adetola Ajayi – African American Community Services Specialist

Adriana Lee – Hispanic Community Services Specialist

Alderman Marc Rodriguez – City Council Ward 5

Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles – City Council Ward 3

City of Annapolis Department Representatives

The Agenda is as follows:

5:00 Meet Your Neighbors – Food, Music & Network

5:30 Welcome & Remarks from speakers

6:00 Breakout Sessions – Hispanic Liaison & African American Liaison Facilitation

6:30 Community Capacity-Building Activities

7:00 Reconvene for Large Group Debrief

Report Out from Breakout Session

Plan Next Meeting Topics

7:15 Family Fun Time

Music

Tables

Fun

Cakes

7:45 Bus Loading & transportation back to pick-up locations.

