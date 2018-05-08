Annapolis Finance Director quits, Sutherland names acting director

Annapolis City Manager Teresa Sutherland announces that effective today, May 8, 2018, Melissa Leaman is the City of Annapolis’ acting finance director. She replaces Bruce Miller, who resigned effective May 7, 2018, after serving the city since October 2010.

“During her six years with the City, Melissa has assumed increased duties and promotions due to her outstanding competency and dedication. We especially appreciate Melissa stepping up to help the City during our budget deliberations,” said Ms. Sutherland.

Ms. Leaman, a 2005 graduate of East Carolina University with a degree in Finance, earned her Master’s in Public Administration from ECU in 2012. She joined the City of Annapolis staff in November 2012. Previously she served as accounting operations manager for the Town of Winterville, NC.

A search for a new finance director will begin shortly.

This is the third senior employee to resign since Mayor Buckley took office. Former City Manage, Tom Andrews resigned earlier this year. And Chief of Staff Jane Hruska resigned in April.

Currently, the Mayor and Council are in the process of ironing out the budget which must be passed by July 1, 2018 which is the start of the new fiscal year.

