Annapolis City Council to explain budget at Maryland Hall on 30th

Annapolis City Council’s Finance Committee, chaired by Alderman Ross Arnett and including Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson and Alderman Marc Rodriguez, along with Mayor Gavin Buckley, will host a Fiscal Year 2019 Proposed Budget Forum on Wednesday, May 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Mayor Buckley will summarize his proposed FY19 budget and members of the Finance Committee will present its recommendations that the committee forwarded to the full City Council during May 14’s City Council meeting.

The budget must be approved and adopted by June 30, 2018. The last scheduled City Council meeting ahead of this deadline is June 25th. Questions concerning the budget can also be emailed to the mayor at [email protected]. For a complete listing of City Council members, click here. (https://www.annapolis.gov/Directory.aspx?did=34)

The proposed FY2019 operating and capital budgets are available online on the city’s homepage at www.annapolis.gov.

AGENDA:

Welcome and Introduction – Finance Committee (Chair Ross Arnett, Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson & Marc Rodriguez)

Mayors Budget Overview – Mayor Buckley

Finance Committee Overview & Recommendations

A. Operating budget

B. Capital Improvement Plan

C. Debt service

D. Enterprise funds, budget stabilization, etc.

