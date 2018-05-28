Air Canada begins BWI-Montreal service .. eh

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport welcomed the start of new international service from Air Canada. The airline began flights today between BWI Marshall and Montreal, Quebec.

“BWI continues to outpace the region by offering more flights to more destinations more frequently. This new international service between BWI Marshall and Montreal will provide another convenient travel destination for Marylanders, as well as attract increased tourism to our state,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our administration is committed to growing our economy and creating jobs, and the continued success of our airport is one of the many ways we are changing Maryland for the better.”

In September 2017, Governor Hogan led a Maryland delegation on a tourism, trade, and economic development mission to Canada, which included a two-day visit with business and government leaders in Montreal.

“The expansion from Air Canada bolsters our role as an international gateway that provides efficient, convenient service,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Growing air service highlights the strength of this market, which remains highly attractive for airline service.”

Montreal is a major international destination that offers rich history, culture, and charm. The city is an important market for leisure and business travelers. The Air Canada hub at Montréal – Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport offers seamless connections across Canada and around the globe. Air Canada also offers flights to Toronto from BWI Marshall.

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and flights to new markets. Through March 2018, BWI Marshall has set new monthly passenger records in 32 of the past 33 months. The first quarter of this year was a new record for the first three months of any year, with more than 5.9 million passengers.

In January 2018, Governor Hogan announced a new economic impact report which revealed that BWI Marshall Airport produces a total economic impact of $9.3 billion. The airport and visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region.

